PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP Shares Bought by Kennon Green & Company LLC

Kennon Green & Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report) by 42.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,571 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 10,985 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises about 4.2% of Kennon Green & Company LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Kennon Green & Company LLC's holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,266 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 8,220 shares in the last quarter. Nvest Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the company's stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the company's stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 717,311 shares of the company's stock valued at $102,948,000 after acquiring an additional 146,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marble Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $448,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $142.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $152.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.61. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.60 and a 52-week high of $171.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.35.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 56.61%. The firm had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. PepsiCo's revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This is an increase from PepsiCo's previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. PepsiCo's dividend payout ratio is 89.32%.

PepsiCo News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting PepsiCo this week:

Positive Sentiment: PepsiCo launched new products aimed at premium and growth categories, including the Adrenaline Rush energy drink and PopCorners Protein , which could help support volume and mix improvement. PepsiCo launches energy drink Adrenaline Rush, eyes mass-premium segment

PepsiCo launched new products aimed at premium and growth categories, including the energy drink and , which could help support volume and mix improvement. Positive Sentiment: The company’s affordability and modernization messaging suggests it is adapting to weaker consumer spending by offering more value-oriented products and packaging, which may help protect market share. How PepsiCo Is Achieving Affordability

The company’s affordability and modernization messaging suggests it is adapting to weaker consumer spending by offering more value-oriented products and packaging, which may help protect market share. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary highlighted PepsiCo’s dividend appeal and ongoing health-focused product push, which supports the stock’s defensive-income profile for investors. PepsiCo (PEP) Valuation Check After Earnings Beat Dividend Hike And Health Focused Product Push

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PEP. Barclays raised their target price on PepsiCo from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of PepsiCo from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $170.11.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PepsiCo

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc NASDAQ: PEP is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay's, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

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