PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report) by 37.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 909,610 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 249,707 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of PepsiCo worth $130,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 59,392 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,031,000 after acquiring an additional 6,574 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 138.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the company's stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 38,164 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,039,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 536,133 shares of the company's stock valued at $70,789,000 after acquiring an additional 167,707 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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PepsiCo Price Performance

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $142.00 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.60 and a 52 week high of $171.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.35. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $152.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.64.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.61% and a net margin of 9.15%.The firm had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a boost from PepsiCo's previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. PepsiCo's payout ratio is 89.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PepsiCo from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $170.11.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PEP

More PepsiCo News

Here are the key news stories impacting PepsiCo this week:

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc NASDAQ: PEP is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay's, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

Further Reading

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