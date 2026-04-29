PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP Shares Sold by GC Wealth Management RIA LLC

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC decreased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report) by 38.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,032 shares of the company's stock after selling 24,060 shares during the quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC's holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. MH & Associates Securities Management Corp ADV acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Strategic Advocates LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company's stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP stock opened at $156.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $213.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.60 and a 52-week high of $171.48.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.89 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.61% and a net margin of 9.15%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. PepsiCo has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.465-8.628 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $1.4225 dividend. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. PepsiCo's payout ratio is currently 89.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $191.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $170.26.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PEP

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc NASDAQ: PEP is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay's, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

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