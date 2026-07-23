Perceptive Capital Solutions Corp. $PCSC Shares Sold by Crcm LP

Crcm LP lowered its position in Perceptive Capital Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:PCSC - Free Report) by 72.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,245 shares of the company's stock after selling 302,839 shares during the period. Perceptive Capital Solutions accounts for 0.9% of Crcm LP's portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Crcm LP owned about 1.35% of Perceptive Capital Solutions worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PCSC. Sculptor Capital LP raised its position in Perceptive Capital Solutions by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 415,090 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Perceptive Capital Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Readystate Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Perceptive Capital Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Perceptive Capital Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Rangeley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perceptive Capital Solutions in the second quarter valued at $212,000.

Perceptive Capital Solutions Price Performance

PCSC opened at $11.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.48 million, a P/E ratio of -199.13 and a beta of 0.36. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $11.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.90. Perceptive Capital Solutions Corp. has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $14.47.

Perceptive Capital Solutions (NASDAQ:PCSC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings raised Perceptive Capital Solutions from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PCSC

Perceptive Capital Solutions Company Profile

Perceptive Capital Solutions Corp is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of entering into a combination with one or more businesses or entities. Perceptive Capital Solutions Corp is based in NEW YORK.

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