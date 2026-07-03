Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Has $657,000 Stock Position in McDonald's Corporation $MCD

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. lessened its position in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) by 85.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,113 shares of the fast-food giant's stock after selling 12,761 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.'s holdings in McDonald's were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald's by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Encompass More Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Encompass More Asset Management now owns 2,120 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Richmond Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Richmond Investment Services LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Papamarkou Wellner Asset Management inc. increased its holdings in McDonald's by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Papamarkou Wellner Asset Management inc. now owns 8,809 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $2,692,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald's by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,102 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company's stock.

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McDonald's Stock Performance

Shares of MCD stock opened at $280.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $199.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.41. McDonald's Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $264.53 and a fifty-two week high of $341.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $280.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $303.38.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.09. McDonald's had a net margin of 31.62% and a negative return on equity of 442.10%. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that McDonald's Corporation will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald's Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were given a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. McDonald's's payout ratio is presently 61.34%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald's

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,252 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.32, for a total transaction of $1,493,248.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,734 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,198,930.88. This represents a 40.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total transaction of $769,108.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,268 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,744,760.48. This represents a 30.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 11,307 shares of company stock worth $3,262,622 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on McDonald's from $325.00 to $305.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird set a $305.00 target price on shares of McDonald's in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating on shares of McDonald's in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of McDonald's from $355.00 to $320.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of McDonald's from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald's has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $335.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on McDonald's

Key McDonald's News

Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald's this week:

Positive Sentiment: McDonald’s is generating fresh consumer buzz with promotions and menu activity, including free fries for National Fry Day, a rumored new drink lineup, a July 14 BT21 Happy Meal tie-in, and the rollout of 10 new chicken menu items, which could support traffic and near-term sales. Article Title

McDonald’s is generating fresh consumer buzz with promotions and menu activity, including free fries for National Fry Day, a rumored new drink lineup, a July 14 BT21 Happy Meal tie-in, and the rollout of 10 new chicken menu items, which could support traffic and near-term sales. Positive Sentiment: McDonald’s also announced Bryan Brown, a former Raising Cane’s executive, as U.S. chief development officer, a move tied to the company’s NEXT strategy and restaurant redesign efforts that could support long-term unit growth and operational improvements. Article Title

McDonald’s also announced Bryan Brown, a former Raising Cane’s executive, as U.S. chief development officer, a move tied to the company’s NEXT strategy and restaurant redesign efforts that could support long-term unit growth and operational improvements. Positive Sentiment: Analyst and dividend-focused coverage remains supportive, with brokers still leaning “Buy” and commentary highlighting McDonald’s rising dividend as a signal of financial resilience for income investors. Article Title

Analyst and dividend-focused coverage remains supportive, with brokers still leaning “Buy” and commentary highlighting McDonald’s rising dividend as a signal of financial resilience for income investors. Neutral Sentiment: McDonald’s continued to attract attention as a defensive name in a strong but mixed market session, helping keep the stock in focus alongside broader Dow strength. Article Title

McDonald’s continued to attract attention as a defensive name in a strong but mixed market session, helping keep the stock in focus alongside broader Dow strength. Negative Sentiment: Some coverage continues to emphasize pressure on franchisees, weaker consumer foot traffic, and margin strain, suggesting investors are still weighing whether the turnaround strategy can offset operating headwinds. Article Title

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

Further Reading

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