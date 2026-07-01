Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $13.71 Million Stake in Kirby Corporation $KEX

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX - Free Report) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,161 shares of the shipping company's stock after selling 20,172 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.19% of Kirby worth $13,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kirby in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its holdings in Kirby by 2,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 270 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Kirby by 537.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kirby by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirby in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KEX has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Kirby from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on Kirby from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Kirby from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of Kirby from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of Kirby in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $146.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on KEX

Kirby Trading Down 1.2%

KEX stock opened at $135.82 on Wednesday. Kirby Corporation has a 1-year low of $79.51 and a 1-year high of $157.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business's 50 day moving average is $143.55 and its 200-day moving average is $132.06. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.81.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The shipping company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $844.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.57 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 10.51%.Kirby's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Kirby has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.650-7.280 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kirby Corporation will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP William Matthew Woodruff sold 678 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.37, for a total value of $99,916.86. Following the sale, the vice president owned 9 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,326.33. This represents a 98.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Amy D. Husted sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.43, for a total transaction of $581,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 10,814 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,572,680.02. This trade represents a 27.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,691 shares of company stock valued at $2,579,036. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kirby Profile

Kirby Corporation is a leading domestic maritime transporter of bulk liquid products in the United States. Through its Marine Transportation segment, the company operates one of North America's largest fleets of inland tank barges and towing vessels. Kirby's fleet moves petrochemicals, black oil, refined petroleum products and agricultural chemicals along coastal and inland waterways, providing critical logistical support to energy, chemical and agricultural producers.

In addition to its marine operations, Kirby's Distribution and Services segment offers diesel engine and power generation services, along with aftermarket parts sales.

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