Peregrine Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in CSW Industrials, Inc. $CSW

Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NYSE:CSW - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 35,510 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $9,253,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of CSW Industrials at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSW. Arax Advisory Partners bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Luke Alverson sold 1,007 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.57, for a total transaction of $291,596.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 12,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,146.50. The trade was a 7.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Don Sullivan sold 166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.26, for a total transaction of $49,843.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 21,567 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,475,707.42. The trade was a 0.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 6,680 shares of company stock worth $1,884,758 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CSW shares. Zacks Research raised shares of CSW Industrials from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of CSW Industrials from $307.00 to $304.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CSW Industrials from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of CSW Industrials from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of CSW Industrials from $301.00 to $300.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $328.57.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CSW

CSW Industrials Stock Up 3.1%

Shares of CSW stock opened at $278.53 on Wednesday. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $230.45 and a 12 month high of $337.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 41.70 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $276.60 and a 200-day moving average of $287.05.

CSW Industrials (NYSE:CSW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.80. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $308.96 million for the quarter. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 12.52 EPS for the current year.

CSW Industrials Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 24th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. This is a positive change from CSW Industrials's previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. CSW Industrials's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.96%.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc is a diversified industrial manufacturer that develops and supplies specialty chemical products, performance materials and precision surface solutions. The company's offerings span a range of end markets including energy, industrial processing, converting and automotive, where its products serve critical functions in production efficiency, equipment maintenance and process enhancement.

In its chemical business, CSW Industrials produces solvent- and water-based formulations such as surfactants, corrosion inhibitors and custom blends used in oilfield exploration and production, metalworking, water treatment and other industrial applications.

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