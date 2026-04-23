Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 15,951 Shares of Flowserve Corporation $FLS

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS - Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,346 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 15,951 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.17% of Flowserve worth $14,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Flowserve by 48.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 471,893 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $23,047,000 after buying an additional 153,553 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the 2nd quarter valued at $313,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Flowserve by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,484 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $7,040,000 after acquiring an additional 7,624 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Flowserve by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 14,246 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 10.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 232,848 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $12,190,000 after purchasing an additional 22,108 shares in the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Flowserve Stock Up 0.7%

FLS traded up $0.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $83.35. 38,228 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,642,908. Flowserve Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $42.07 and a fifty-two week high of $92.41. The stock has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.33. The business's 50 day moving average is $80.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.17. Flowserve had a return on equity of 21.19% and a net margin of 7.32%.The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Flowserve has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Flowserve Corporation will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flowserve Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 27th. This is an increase from Flowserve's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Flowserve's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FLS shares. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Flowserve from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Flowserve from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Flowserve from $74.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $89.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Flowserve

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation NYSE: FLS is a leading provider of fluid motion and control products and services. The company designs, manufactures and services engineered and industrial pumps, mechanical seals, valves and related flow management equipment. Flowserve's offerings are utilized across a broad spectrum of end markets, including oil and gas, power generation, chemical processing, water management, pharmaceutical and semiconductor manufacturing, as well as mining and general industrial applications.

Flowserve's product portfolio encompasses a wide range of centrifugal and positive displacement pumps, high-performance control valves, butterfly and ball valves, as well as mechanical seals and seal support systems.

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