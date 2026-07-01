Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 29,550 Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc $KNSA

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc (NASDAQ:KNSA - Free Report) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181,360 shares of the company's stock after selling 29,550 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International worth $8,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 140.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 911 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Nano Cap New Millennium Growth Fund L P bought a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. 53.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KNSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Research raised Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $62.71.

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Insider Transactions at Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International

In other news, Director Barry D. Quart sold 13,099 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $656,259.90. Following the transaction, the director owned 12,546 shares of the company's stock, valued at $628,554.60. This represents a 51.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Michael R. Megna sold 6,625 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total value of $309,321.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 27,418 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,280,146.42. This trade represents a 19.46% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 653,301 shares of company stock valued at $34,046,073. 51.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International Stock Up 2.5%

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International stock opened at $63.95 on Wednesday. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc has a twelve month low of $26.27 and a twelve month high of $64.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.06 and a beta of 0.12.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International (NASDAQ:KNSA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $214.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $206.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International's revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, acquiring and developing therapeutics for patients suffering from lifethreatening and debilitating immune-mediated diseases. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts, Kiniksa applies a patient-centric approach to build a diversified portfolio of marketed medicines and clinical-stage candidates targeting inflammation and immunology. The company's core mission is to address complex conditions with significant unmet medical needs by advancing both novel and differentiated therapies.

The company's lead marketed product is Ilaris (canakinumab), an interleukin-1β blocker licensed for the treatment of cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis, adult-onset Still's disease and Schnitzler syndrome.

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