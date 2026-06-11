Peregrine Investment Management Inc. Invests $4.13 Million in Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

Peregrine Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 35,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,132,000. Datadog makes up approximately 3.2% of Peregrine Investment Management Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DDOG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,902,227 shares of the company's stock worth $5,966,877,000 after acquiring an additional 9,748,738 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 106.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,732,777 shares of the company's stock worth $1,955,547,000 after acquiring an additional 7,091,075 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth $469,461,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,623,993 shares of the company's stock worth $1,036,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 119.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,075,721 shares of the company's stock worth $580,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,402 shares in the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DDOG shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Datadog from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Capital One Financial reduced their price objective on Datadog from $157.00 to $135.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Datadog from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Datadog from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $225.52.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 127,141 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.84, for a total transaction of $25,407,857.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 835,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,002,091.36. The trade was a 13.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Dev Ittycheria sold 120,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.78, for a total value of $29,853,600.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 39,235 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,760,883.30. The trade was a 75.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 1,272,556 shares of company stock valued at $252,615,825 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.48% of the company's stock.

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $227.63 on Thursday. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.01 and a 1-year high of $278.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $81.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 599.04, a P/E/G ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.56. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $173.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.26.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 3.69%.The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Datadog's revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Datadog

Here are the key news stories impacting Datadog this week:

Positive Sentiment: Datadog unveiled 100+ new AI, observability and security capabilities at its DASH 2026 event, including major upgrades to Bits AI, AI Guard, Bring Your Own Cloud, Bits Agent Builder and Agent Console. Investors may view the launch as evidence that DDOG can deepen customer adoption and monetize AI demand. GlobeNewswire article

Datadog unveiled 100+ new AI, observability and security capabilities at its DASH 2026 event, including major upgrades to Bits AI, AI Guard, Bring Your Own Cloud, Bits Agent Builder and Agent Console. Investors may view the launch as evidence that DDOG can deepen customer adoption and monetize AI demand. Positive Sentiment: Several Wall Street firms turned more bullish after the product rollout, including CIBC raising its target to $280, Evercore lifting its target to $265, and RBC reaffirming an outperform view. Higher targets can reinforce the market’s growth narrative for DDOG. Yahoo Finance article

Several Wall Street firms turned more bullish after the product rollout, including CIBC raising its target to $280, Evercore lifting its target to $265, and RBC reaffirming an outperform view. Higher targets can reinforce the market’s growth narrative for DDOG. Positive Sentiment: Coverage around Datadog’s “agentic AI” push says the company is winning more Wall Street support as analysts point to further upside from autonomous operations and AI security. Yahoo Finance article

Coverage around Datadog’s “agentic AI” push says the company is winning more Wall Street support as analysts point to further upside from autonomous operations and AI security. Neutral Sentiment: Datadog’s latest products strengthen its long-term growth story, but the stock’s rich valuation means investors may be weighing execution risk against strong revenue growth and an already elevated multiple. Yahoo Finance article

Datadog’s latest products strengthen its long-term growth story, but the stock’s rich valuation means investors may be weighing execution risk against strong revenue growth and an already elevated multiple. Negative Sentiment: CFO David Obstler sold 75,000 shares in a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan, a move that can weigh on sentiment when investors are already watching insider behavior closely. SEC filing

CFO David Obstler sold 75,000 shares in a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan, a move that can weigh on sentiment when investors are already watching insider behavior closely. Negative Sentiment: CEO Olivier Pomel also sold 127,141 shares under a 10b5-1 plan, adding to a broader pattern of insider sales that may make some investors cautious after the stock’s strong run. SEC filing

Datadog Profile

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

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