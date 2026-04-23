PFG Advisors Has $1.53 Million Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW

PFG Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW - Free Report) by 47.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,198 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors' holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,206 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 953 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Tred Avon Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Tred Avon Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leisure Capital Management raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 6,656 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $278.00 price objective on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $270.00 to $245.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "sell" rating and issued a $253.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $270.00.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Axel Beck sold 4,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.22, for a total transaction of $1,225,599.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,680,083.58. This represents a 42.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ernest Scott Santi sold 167,345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.93, for a total value of $48,685,680.85. Following the transaction, the director owned 258,766 shares in the company, valued at $75,282,792.38. The trade was a 39.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $267.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.13. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $228.76 and a 52-week high of $303.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company's 50 day moving average price is $274.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 95.16%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.400 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.61 per share. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. Illinois Tool Works's dividend payout ratio is presently 61.39%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) is a diversified industrial manufacturer that designs and produces a broad array of engineered products, consumables and related service solutions for industrial customers. Its offerings span engineered fastening systems, specialty components, industrial equipment, welding products, foodservice and packaging equipment, adhesives and polymer products, and test-and-measurement technologies. These products are used as critical inputs by customers across automotive, construction, electronics, foodservice, maintenance and other industrial end markets.

The company operates a decentralized business model in which independently managed businesses focus on niche product lines and close customer relationships.

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