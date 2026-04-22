PFG Advisors Has $3.36 Million Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. $BWXT

PFG Advisors reduced its holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT - Free Report) by 46.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,433 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 16,872 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors' holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $3,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Strategic Advocates LLC bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 300.0% in the third quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 200 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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BWX Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:BWXT opened at $216.97 on Wednesday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.12 and a 12-month high of $241.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a PE ratio of 60.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $209.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.39.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 30.94%. The firm had revenue of $885.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. BWX Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.550-4.700 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from BWX Technologies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. BWX Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Truist Financial set a $205.00 target price on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 9th. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of BWX Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $207.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BWX Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gerhard F. Burbach sold 1,983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.61, for a total value of $413,673.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total transaction of $2,032,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 177,594 shares of the company's stock, valued at $36,097,756.44. This trade represents a 5.33% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 13,327 shares of company stock valued at $2,734,844 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc NYSE: BWXT is a specialized supplier of nuclear components and services, primarily serving the U.S. government and commercial markets. The company's core expertise lies in the design, fabrication and servicing of nuclear propulsion systems for the U.S. Navy, where it supports the maintenance and overhaul of naval nuclear reactors. In addition to defense applications, BWXT develops small modular reactors (SMRs), nuclear fuel and related technologies for non‐defense power generation, offering scalable solutions to meet evolving energy and industrial demands.

Beyond propulsion and power systems, BWXT is a leading producer of medical radioisotopes used in diagnostic imaging and cancer treatment.

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