PFG Advisors Has $3.42 Million Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX

PFG Advisors trimmed its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX - Free Report) by 58.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,052 shares of the company's stock after selling 6,980 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors' holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $3,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 41.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,056,680 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,313,992,000 after acquiring an additional 605,290 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 60.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 869,930 shares of the company's stock valued at $555,802,000 after acquiring an additional 326,348 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $143,730,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 16.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,315,722 shares of the company's stock valued at $840,638,000 after acquiring an additional 187,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 14.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,320,263 shares of the company's stock valued at $843,503,000 after acquiring an additional 161,782 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IDXX shares. Weiss Ratings cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $830.00 to $800.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $750.00 to $730.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $760.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IDEXX Laboratories

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael G. Erickson sold 5,371 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.38, for a total transaction of $3,369,657.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 12,693 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,963,334.34. This trade represents a 29.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 2,693 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.54, for a total transaction of $1,781,527.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 19,899 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,163,984.46. The trade was a 11.92% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,957 shares of company stock valued at $29,862,109. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $569.01 on Wednesday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $409.11 and a fifty-two week high of $769.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.72. The company's 50 day moving average price is $598.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $654.42.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.15. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.62% and a return on equity of 69.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.290-14.800 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc NASDAQ: IDXX is a global developer, manufacturer and provider of diagnostic products and services primarily for the animal health, water testing and food safety markets. Headquartered in Westbrook, Maine, the company supplies in-clinic diagnostic instruments, consumables, reference laboratory testing and practice-management tools that support veterinarians, livestock and dairy producers, and utilities and food producers worldwide.

IDEXX's product portfolio includes point-of-care tests and immunoassays designed for rapid diagnosis in veterinary clinics, in-clinic chemistry and hematology analyzers, automated urinalysis systems, and digital diagnostic solutions.

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