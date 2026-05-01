PFG Advisors Sells 16,644 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

PFG Advisors lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report) by 31.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,018 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 16,644 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors' holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $11,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 17,506 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $5,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Bolthouse Investments LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Bolthouse Investments LLC now owns 8,802 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. DSG Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. DSG Capital Advisors LLC now owns 71,391 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $22,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 15,376 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $4,954,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company's stock.

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JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $313.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $841.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $299.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $307.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $242.17 and a fifty-two week high of $337.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $50.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.30 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 17.54%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.42 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on JPM shares. Robert W. Baird set a $295.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Evercore raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $319.00 to $288.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $336.16.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JPM

Key JPMorgan Chase & Co. News

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan was named the first Global Banking Partner of the Olympic Games, serving as Official Bank of Team USA and LA28 — a high-profile branding and client-engagement win that supports consumer/wealth marketing and global visibility. Article Title

JPMorgan was named the first Global Banking Partner of the Olympic Games, serving as Official Bank of Team USA and LA28 — a high-profile branding and client-engagement win that supports consumer/wealth marketing and global visibility. Positive Sentiment: Research analysts at Erste Group raised their FY estimates for JPMorgan, signaling stronger expected earnings — a driver for investor confidence in near-term profitability. Article Title

Research analysts at Erste Group raised their FY estimates for JPMorgan, signaling stronger expected earnings — a driver for investor confidence in near-term profitability. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan is expanding its Security & Resiliency Initiative into Europe and remains a major buyer of shares via large buybacks — both signal continued capital deployment into growth, tech/ops and shareholder returns. Article Title

JPMorgan is expanding its Security & Resiliency Initiative into Europe and remains a major buyer of shares via large buybacks — both signal continued capital deployment into growth, tech/ops and shareholder returns. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan hired Chris Mihok from KBW as a managing director on its North America banks coverage team — a targeted hire that strengthens its financial-institutions coverage and advisory bench. Article Title Article Title

JPMorgan hired Chris Mihok from KBW as a managing director on its North America banks coverage team — a targeted hire that strengthens its financial-institutions coverage and advisory bench. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan's research team downgraded Meta to Neutral on rising AI capex — a notable research call that affects market flow and highlights JPM's active role in equities research but has limited direct impact on JPM’s own fundamentals. Article Title

JPMorgan's research team downgraded Meta to Neutral on rising AI capex — a notable research call that affects market flow and highlights JPM's active role in equities research but has limited direct impact on JPM’s own fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: JPMorgan shares edged lower in pre-market trading after a lawsuit accused one of the bank's executives of misconduct — legal/people risk that can pressure sentiment until resolved. Article Title

JPMorgan shares edged lower in pre-market trading after a lawsuit accused one of the bank's executives of misconduct — legal/people risk that can pressure sentiment until resolved. Negative Sentiment: CEO Jamie Dimon warned of rising government debt and a possible global bond crisis/stagflation — comments that raise macro risk concerns investors may price into bank multiples given sensitivity to rates and credit cycles. Article Title

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total value of $15,355,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 111,279 shares in the company, valued at $34,174,893.69. This trade represents a 31.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.06, for a total transaction of $127,760.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 64,920 shares in the company, valued at $19,155,295.20. This represents a 0.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 71,908 shares of company stock worth $22,065,882 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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