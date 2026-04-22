PFG Advisors Sells 5,997 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

PFG Advisors decreased its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR - Free Report) by 46.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,893 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 5,997 shares during the period. PFG Advisors' holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in Quanta Services by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 66 shares of the construction company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in Quanta Services by 213.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the construction company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company's stock.

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Quanta Services Price Performance

Quanta Services stock opened at $606.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $90.98 billion, a PE ratio of 89.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.10. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $254.98 and a 12 month high of $611.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $562.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $488.01.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The construction company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 3.61%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.650-13.350 EPS. Analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Quanta Services's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on PWR. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Friday, April 10th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $450.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $634.00 to $654.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Quanta Services from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Quanta Services from $490.00 to $606.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $599.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Quanta Services

More Quanta Services News

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Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

Further Reading

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