PFG Advisors Sells 6,751 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

PFG Advisors cut its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 30.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,350 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after selling 6,751 shares during the period. PFG Advisors' holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Emprise Bank lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.8% during the third quarter. Emprise Bank now owns 3,135 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 2.7% in the third quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Unique Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% during the third quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In related news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 2,550 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total transaction of $940,669.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 44,566 shares in the company, valued at $16,439,951.74. This represents a 5.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $413.00 to $409.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $363.00 to $377.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Truist Financial set a $424.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Evercore lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $414.17.

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Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD opened at $350.92 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $315.31 and a 52-week high of $426.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $351.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $361.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $38.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.01 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 134.32%. The firm's revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.230-14.799 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $2.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Home Depot's previous quarterly dividend of $2.30. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.50%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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