PFG Advisors Sells 7,077 Shares of General Dynamics Corporation $GD

PFG Advisors decreased its stake in shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD - Free Report) by 36.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,570 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 7,077 shares during the period. PFG Advisors' holdings in General Dynamics were worth $4,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GD. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $240,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $352,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,284,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company's stock.

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General Dynamics Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $332.24 on Tuesday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $349.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $347.31. The company has a market cap of $89.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.38. General Dynamics Corporation has a 52-week low of $262.84 and a 52-week high of $369.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.44.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The business's revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.15 earnings per share. General Dynamics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.100-16.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Corporation will post 16.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 10th. This is a positive change from General Dynamics's previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. General Dynamics's dividend payout ratio is presently 41.17%.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In other news, VP Mark Rayha sold 4,370 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.79, for a total transaction of $1,524,212.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 7,936 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,767,997.44. The trade was a 35.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 10,153 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.95, for a total transaction of $3,603,807.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 38,975 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,834,176.25. The trade was a 20.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 51,260 shares of company stock valued at $18,133,971 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GD shares. Susquehanna reissued a "positive" rating and set a $420.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of General Dynamics from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $385.00 to $380.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $384.53.

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General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics is a major American aerospace and defense contractor that designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of products and services for government and commercial customers worldwide. Headquartered in the United States (Reston, Virginia), the company supplies platforms and systems used by armed forces, civil authorities and private operators across multiple domains including air, land, sea and cyber.

Its principal activities span several operating businesses: a business aviation unit that develops and supports Gulfstream business jets; land systems that produce armored combat vehicles and related logistics and sustainment services; marine systems that design and construct submarines and surface ships for navies; and mission systems and information technology operations that provide command-and-control, communications, cybersecurity and systems-integration services.

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