PFG Investments LLC Acquires 2,031 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) by 30.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,700 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC's holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CAT. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1,060.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 58 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 22,656 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $720.11, for a total transaction of $16,314,812.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 79,953 shares of the company's stock, valued at $57,574,954.83. The trade was a 22.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rodney Michael Shurman sold 2,278 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $759.61, for a total transaction of $1,730,391.58. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,443 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,096,117.23. The trade was a 61.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 125,950 shares of company stock valued at $88,577,390 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $660.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $765.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Caterpillar from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $569.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $751.45.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Caterpillar

Caterpillar Price Performance

CAT stock opened at $769.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $358.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.91, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $282.46 and a 12-month high of $798.54. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $731.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $630.98.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $19.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 45.76%. Caterpillar's revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 20th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Caterpillar's payout ratio is presently 32.09%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

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