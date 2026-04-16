PFG Investments LLC Cuts Stake in AGNC Investment Corp. $AGNC

PFG Investments LLC reduced its stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC - Free Report) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 330,828 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 116,369 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC's holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $3,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 29.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,429,581 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $14,000,000 after acquiring an additional 325,104 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 39.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,311,549 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $12,840,000 after acquiring an additional 370,525 shares during the last quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 19.4% in the third quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC now owns 1,139,528 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $11,156,000 after acquiring an additional 184,929 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 68.2% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 370,100 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 38.6% in the third quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 176,607 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 49,219 shares during the last quarter. 38.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 700,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total transaction of $8,337,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,189,091 shares in the company, valued at $26,072,073.81. This trade represents a 24.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth L. Pollack sold 50,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total value of $605,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 552,297 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,688,316.67. This trade represents a 8.30% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 775,000 shares of company stock worth $9,246,000. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AGNC Investment Stock Up 0.9%

AGNC stock opened at $10.74 on Thursday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.07 and a fifty-two week high of $12.19. The business's 50-day moving average is $10.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.38.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). AGNC Investment had a net margin of 47.40% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.75 million. As a group, analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.4%. AGNC Investment's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AGNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a "market perform" rating and issued a $12.00 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on AGNC Investment from $12.50 to $10.50 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JonesTrading downgraded AGNC Investment from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $10.91.

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About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp. is a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily acquires and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities guaranteed by U.S. government-sponsored enterprises such as Ginnie Mae, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. The company employs a leveraged total return strategy, borrowing against its securities to enhance income potential while using interest rate hedges to manage risk. AGNC's investment objective is to generate attractive monthly dividends and long-term capital appreciation for its shareholders.

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, AGNC focuses exclusively on U.S.

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