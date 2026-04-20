PFG Investments LLC Lowers Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc. $D

PFG Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D - Free Report) by 74.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,997 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 29,138 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC's holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. United Community Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on D shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $65.42.

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Dominion Energy Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $62.38 on Monday. Dominion Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.42 and a 52-week high of $67.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.01 and a 200 day moving average of $61.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $54.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.67.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.690 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. Dominion Energy's payout ratio is currently 77.62%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc, headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, is a diversified energy company that primarily operates regulated electricity and natural gas utilities and develops energy infrastructure. The company's core activities include the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as the purchase, storage and delivery of natural gas. Dominion combines traditional utility operations with energy infrastructure businesses to provide essential services across its service territories.

Dominion's electricity portfolio spans multiple technologies and fuel sources, including nuclear, natural gas-fired generation and renewable resources such as utility-scale solar and wind.

See Also

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