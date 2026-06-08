Pfizer Inc. $PFE Holdings Lifted by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,467,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after buying an additional 109,881 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC's holdings in Pfizer were worth $35,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. DB&C Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $926,000. Vestcor Inc boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 115,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 209,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $5,222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 27,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 12,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "underperform" rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Barclays started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. They issued an "underweight" rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research reiterated an "underperform" rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Pfizer from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $28.82.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pfizer

Pfizer Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $26.04 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.30. The company has a market cap of $148.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.11 and a 1 year high of $28.75.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 11.83%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. Pfizer's dividend payout ratio is currently 131.30%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

Further Reading

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