CSM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) by 93.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,716,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after acquiring an additional 827,003 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for about 1.1% of CSM Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. CSM Advisors LLC's holdings in Pfizer were worth $48,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 6.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 529,670,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $12,754,464,000 after acquiring an additional 31,412,883 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Pfizer by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 307,090,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $7,394,749,000 after acquiring an additional 5,501,032 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,879,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,393,739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999,646 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,049,602,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 36,157,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $870,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,374 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company's stock.

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Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $28.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.69, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.62 and a 52 week high of $31.44.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm's revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. Pfizer's dividend payout ratio is 245.71%.

Pfizer News Summary

Here's some of the latest news about PFE:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim set a $33.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. FBN Securities set a $34.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $30.32.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PFE

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc. is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops, manufactures and commercializes prescription medicines and vaccines. Its work spans areas including oncology, immunology, internal medicine, rare diseases and infectious diseases. The company's portfolio includes medicines and vaccines such as Comirnaty, its COVID-19 vaccine, and Paxlovid, an antiviral treatment for COVID-19. Pfizer also conducts research and development across a range of therapeutic areas and collaborates with other organizations to develop and bring treatments to patients.

Further Reading

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