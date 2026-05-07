Pfizer Inc. $PFE Shares Acquired by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) by 82.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after acquiring an additional 54,140 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc's holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $3,019,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 29.9% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 248,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $6,325,000 after buying an additional 57,188 shares in the last quarter. Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,613,000. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 171,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $4,266,000 after buying an additional 57,777 shares during the period. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 713,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $18,188,000 after acquiring an additional 43,454 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company's stock.

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Pfizer News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Daiwa Securities Group downgraded shares of Pfizer from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Research raised shares of Pfizer from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $28.74.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PFE

Pfizer Stock Up 0.2%

PFE stock opened at $26.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.14. The company has a market capitalization of $150.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 0.35. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.97 and a twelve month high of $28.75.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.84 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.5%. Pfizer's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.30%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

Further Reading

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