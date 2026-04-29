Pfizer Inc. $PFE Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,787,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 203,746 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp's holdings in Pfizer were worth $69,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1,282.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 666,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $17,677,000 after acquiring an additional 618,117 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 12.4% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 58,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 6,415 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 31.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,635,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $63,889,000 after acquiring an additional 631,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 45.3% in the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 102,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 31,896 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trending Headlines about Pfizer

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Pfizer Trading Down 1.3%

NYSE PFE opened at $26.45 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $21.97 and a one year high of $28.75. The company's 50 day moving average price is $27.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 0.43.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $17.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Pfizer's revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.5%. Pfizer's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. They issued an "underweight" rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Securities Group cut shares of Pfizer from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "underperform" rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $28.48.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pfizer

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

Further Reading

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