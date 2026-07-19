Pfizer Inc. $PFE Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,686,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after buying an additional 1,106,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.29% of Pfizer worth $468,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 174.8% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 132.2% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company's stock.

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Pfizer Price Performance

Pfizer stock opened at $25.08 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.11 and a 52-week high of $28.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.84 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. Pfizer's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.30%.

Pfizer News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Pfizer from an "underperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Pfizer from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen cut Pfizer from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Pfizer from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $28.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on PFE

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

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