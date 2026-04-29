Pfizer Inc. $PFE Shares Bought by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 689,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 110,462 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC's holdings in Pfizer were worth $17,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 1,282.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 666,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $17,677,000 after purchasing an additional 618,117 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 58,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 6,415 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,635,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $63,889,000 after purchasing an additional 631,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 102,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 31,896 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on PFE. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their price target on Pfizer from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on Pfizer from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Argus raised Pfizer from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $28.48.

View Our Latest Report on PFE

Key Headlines Impacting Pfizer

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE stock opened at $26.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $150.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 0.43. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $27.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.97 and a 12-month high of $28.75.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 12.42%.The firm's revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Pfizer's dividend payout ratio is presently 126.47%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

Further Reading

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