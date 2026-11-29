Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) by 810.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,357,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,098,613 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC's holdings in Pfizer were worth $67,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 144.6% during the third quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Keb Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bullseye Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Timbuktu Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. FBN Securities set a $34.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Guggenheim set a $33.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Freedom Broker boosted their price target on Pfizer from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $30.32.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Pfizer

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $28.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business's 50 day moving average price is $28.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.06. The company has a market cap of $162.56 billion, a PE ratio of 40.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.31. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.62 and a twelve month high of $31.44.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The firm's revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. Pfizer's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 245.71%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc. is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops, manufactures and commercializes prescription medicines and vaccines. Its work spans areas including oncology, immunology, internal medicine, rare diseases and infectious diseases. The company's portfolio includes medicines and vaccines such as Comirnaty, its COVID-19 vaccine, and Paxlovid, an antiviral treatment for COVID-19. Pfizer also conducts research and development across a range of therapeutic areas and collaborates with other organizations to develop and bring treatments to patients.

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