Pfizer Inc. $PFE Shares Purchased by Capital International Ltd. CA

Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) by 58.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 417,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 154,008 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA's holdings in Pfizer were worth $10,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,613,000. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 171,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $4,266,000 after acquiring an additional 57,777 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 119.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,106,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $79,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,773 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,615,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $168,565,000 after acquiring an additional 56,484 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 18,373,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $468,174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,978,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company's stock.

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Pfizer Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $26.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.11 and a 1 year high of $28.75. The company has a market capitalization of $148.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.29.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 11.83%.The firm had revenue of $14.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.6%. Pfizer's payout ratio is 131.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Barclays started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. They set an "underweight" rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "underperform" rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an "underperform" rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $28.82.

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Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

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