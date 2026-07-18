Pfizer Inc. $PFE Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,840,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 3,133,806 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.19% of Pfizer worth $304,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% in the first quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 489,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $13,739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 5.4% in the first quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 77,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 3,966 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $616,000. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 214,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $6,012,000 after buying an additional 8,022 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.2%

Pfizer stock opened at $25.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $142.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 0.35. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.11 and a 12 month high of $28.75. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $25.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Pfizer had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The firm had revenue of $14.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.9%. Pfizer's payout ratio is presently 131.30%.

Pfizer News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on PFE. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Pfizer from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $28.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pfizer

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

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