Pfizer Inc. $PFE Shares Sold by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,439,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 1,485,000 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned 0.17% of Pfizer worth $235,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 174.8% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $29,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Pfizer

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Positive Sentiment: Pfizer announced strong Phase 2 results for its investigational 25-valent pneumococcal vaccine in infants, including a stronger immune response than Prevnar 20 and up to 15-fold higher antibody levels against a key strain. The company is now moving the program into pivotal Phase 3 testing, which could support future vaccine growth. Article Title

Pfizer announced strong Phase 2 results for its investigational 25-valent pneumococcal vaccine in infants, including a stronger immune response than Prevnar 20 and up to 15-fold higher antibody levels against a key strain. The company is now moving the program into pivotal Phase 3 testing, which could support future vaccine growth. Positive Sentiment: The company also received a broader European indication for HYMPAVZI, adding another recent R&D win that may strengthen Pfizer’s hemophilia franchise and improve investor confidence in the pipeline. Article Title

The company also received a broader European indication for HYMPAVZI, adding another recent R&D win that may strengthen Pfizer’s hemophilia franchise and improve investor confidence in the pipeline. Positive Sentiment: Pfizer and Rigel Pharmaceuticals expanded a commercialization deal for VEPPANU (vepdegestrant), creating another potential partnership-driven revenue stream tied to oncology. Article Title

Pfizer and Rigel Pharmaceuticals expanded a commercialization deal for VEPPANU (vepdegestrant), creating another potential partnership-driven revenue stream tied to oncology. Positive Sentiment: Pfizer’s oncology growth story is also getting attention, with coverage pointing to Padcev, biosimilars, and late-stage pipeline assets as key long-term drivers. Article Title

Pfizer’s oncology growth story is also getting attention, with coverage pointing to Padcev, biosimilars, and late-stage pipeline assets as key long-term drivers. Neutral Sentiment: Pfizer was also listed as a participant in an AI industry summit, but this appears unrelated to the company’s core investment thesis and is unlikely to move the stock on its own. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Pfizer from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. They issued an "underweight" rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Pfizer from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $28.61.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PFE

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE PFE opened at $25.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.35. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.81 and a 1-year high of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $26.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.23.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 11.83%.The company's revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. Pfizer's payout ratio is currently 131.30%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

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