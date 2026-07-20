Pfizer Inc. $PFE Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV reduced its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,471,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 721,799 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for about 0.6% of KBC Group NV's holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. KBC Group NV owned 0.15% of Pfizer worth $237,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 132.2% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 174.8% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company's stock.

Get Pfizer alerts: Sign Up

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $25.08 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.18. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $23.11 and a one year high of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 0.35.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 11.83%.The business's revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. Pfizer's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.30%.

Pfizer News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research reiterated an "underperform" rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. HSBC cut Pfizer from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. CICC Research assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price target on Pfizer from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $28.50.

View Our Latest Report on PFE

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Pfizer, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Pfizer wasn't on the list.

While Pfizer currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here