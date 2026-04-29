Pfizer Inc. $PFE Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management Holding SA

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lowered its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,751,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 178,941 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA's holdings in Pfizer were worth $68,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 51,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 584.9% during the fourth quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 1,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 26,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Facet Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company's stock.

Key Pfizer News

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $26.45 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.97 and a 12 month high of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $27.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 0.43.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 12.42%.The company had revenue of $17.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Pfizer's quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.5%. Pfizer's dividend payout ratio is currently 126.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. They set an "underweight" rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $28.48.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PFE

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

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