Unisphere Establishment lowered its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,050,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 1,600,000 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up 3.1% of Unisphere Establishment's investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Unisphere Establishment owned about 0.23% of Pfizer worth $372,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 529,670,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $12,754,464,000 after acquiring an additional 31,412,883 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 307,090,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $7,394,749,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501,032 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 7.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,879,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,393,739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999,646 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter worth approximately $1,049,602,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 36,157,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $870,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Pfizer from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on Pfizer from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. HSBC upped their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, FBN Securities set a $34.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Friday, November 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $30.32.

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Pfizer Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $28.52 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.62 and a 1 year high of $31.44. The company has a market capitalization of $162.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. Pfizer's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 245.71%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc. is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops, manufactures and commercializes prescription medicines and vaccines. Its work spans areas including oncology, immunology, internal medicine, rare diseases and infectious diseases. The company's portfolio includes medicines and vaccines such as Comirnaty, its COVID-19 vaccine, and Paxlovid, an antiviral treatment for COVID-19. Pfizer also conducts research and development across a range of therapeutic areas and collaborates with other organizations to develop and bring treatments to patients.

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