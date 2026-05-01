Pfizer Inc. $PFE Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,988,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 270,825 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.07% of Pfizer worth $99,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 174.8% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 302.5% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company's stock.

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Pfizer Price Performance

PFE opened at $26.75 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $27.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.09. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.97 and a 12-month high of $28.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $152.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 0.43.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 12.42%.The firm had revenue of $17.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Pfizer's revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.4%. Pfizer's dividend payout ratio is presently 126.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Pfizer from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim upped their price target on Pfizer from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Research raised Pfizer from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. CICC Research assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $28.74.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pfizer

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

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