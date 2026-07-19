Pfizer Inc. $PFE Stock Holdings Increased by Mediolanum International Funds Ltd

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd grew its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) by 799.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,373,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after buying an additional 1,220,491 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd's holdings in Pfizer were worth $38,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 541,346,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $13,479,520,000 after purchasing an additional 7,031,162 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 300,445,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $7,481,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,756 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,192,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $3,235,642,000 after buying an additional 1,184,728 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,113,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $2,218,929,000 after buying an additional 14,342,946 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,830,986,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company's stock.

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Pfizer Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $25.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company's 50-day moving average price is $25.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.17. The company has a market cap of $142.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 0.35. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.11 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Pfizer had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The firm had revenue of $14.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Pfizer's quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. Pfizer's dividend payout ratio is 131.30%.

Key Headlines Impacting Pfizer

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on Pfizer from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Pfizer from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pfizer

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

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