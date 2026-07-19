Pfizer Inc. $PFE Stock Position Raised by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd increased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 833,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 106,683 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd's holdings in Pfizer were worth $23,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 174.8% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 132.2% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Pfizer News

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Pfizer from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Pfizer from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $28.50.

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Pfizer Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $25.08 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.11 and a 12-month high of $28.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 0.35.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.44%. Pfizer's quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.9%. Pfizer's payout ratio is presently 131.30%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

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