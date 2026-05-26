PGGM Investments Buys Shares of 6,689,638 Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated $HR

PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,689,638 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $113,389,000. Healthcare Realty Trust makes up 1.8% of PGGM Investments' investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. PGGM Investments owned 1.90% of Healthcare Realty Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wiser Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 179.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000.

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Healthcare Realty Trust Trading Up 0.0%

HR stock opened at $20.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of -35.11 and a beta of 0.97. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1-year low of $14.09 and a 1-year high of $20.60. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $18.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.90.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $275.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.01 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 17.34%.The firm's revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Healthcare Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.590-1.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. Healthcare Realty Trust's payout ratio is presently -165.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Healthcare Realty Trust

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian bought 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.09 per share, with a total value of $180,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 85,520 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,547,056.80. The trade was a 13.24% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $20.25.

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Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust NYSE: HR is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, acquisition and management of outpatient medical facilities. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, the company's portfolio is focused primarily on medical office buildings and outpatient healthcare properties that serve hospitals, health systems and other healthcare providers. Its business model centers on securing long-term, triple-net leases to generate stable income streams from a diversified tenant base.

The company's properties are located across key metropolitan markets in the United States, including major healthcare hubs in the Southeast, Southwest and in select coastal regions.

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