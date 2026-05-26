PGGM Investments Has $200.71 Million Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

PGGM Investments decreased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 346,371 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 45,549 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 3.2% of PGGM Investments' investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. PGGM Investments owned approximately 0.09% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $200,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. High Note Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 170.6% during the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 341.7% during the fourth quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company's stock.

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Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE TMO opened at $448.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $479.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $537.15. The company has a market capitalization of $166.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $385.46 and a 12 month high of $643.99.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.25 by $0.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 15.15%.The business had revenue of $11.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.15 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.640-25.120 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.86 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific's payout ratio is presently 10.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $615.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $625.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $653.00 to $639.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $490.00 price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $616.10.

View Our Latest Report on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total value of $185,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 25,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,590,095.66. The trade was a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.40, for a total value of $2,562,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 123,925 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $63,499,170. The trade was a 3.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

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