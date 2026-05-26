PGGM Investments Has $38.01 Million Stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. $REXR

PGGM Investments decreased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR - Free Report) by 45.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 981,766 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 803,957 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned 0.42% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $38,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 323,592 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $12,529,000 after acquiring an additional 63,313 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,879,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,111,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,994,915 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $82,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,794,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company's stock.

Get REXR alerts: Sign Up

Rexford Industrial Realty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:REXR opened at $36.17 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.93. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.14 and a twelve month high of $44.38. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.89, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 23.25%.The firm had revenue of $242.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Rexford Industrial Realty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.370-2.42 EPS. Research analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. Rexford Industrial Realty's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 187.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Michael Fitzmaurice acquired 2,650 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.55 per share, for a total transaction of $99,507.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 14,133 shares of the company's stock, valued at $530,694.15. The trade was a 23.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Laura E. Clark acquired 5,310 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.73 per share, with a total value of $200,346.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 5,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,346.30. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 12,960 shares of company stock worth $486,804. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on REXR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Zacks Research raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $41.69.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc NYSE: REXR is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties in Southern California. The company's portfolio is concentrated in infill locations across key supply-chain markets, where it targets modern distribution centers, logistics facilities and light manufacturing spaces. Rexford's strategy emphasizes buildings that offer proximity to major transportation routes and labor pools, catering to tenants in e-commerce, third-party logistics and manufacturing industries.

Since its founding in 2013, Rexford Industrial Realty has executed a disciplined growth plan driven by property acquisitions, selective development projects and strategic value-add initiatives.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Rexford Industrial Realty, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Rexford Industrial Realty wasn't on the list.

While Rexford Industrial Realty currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here