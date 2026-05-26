PGGM Investments Has $91.72 Million Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. $DOC

PGGM Investments cut its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC - Free Report) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,703,693 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 1,671,035 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned approximately 0.82% of Healthpeak Properties worth $91,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WPG Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 270.2% in the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 166.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Wiser Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated a "positive" rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Argus cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $19.08.

View Our Latest Report on Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties Trading Up 0.0%

DOC opened at $19.74 on Tuesday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.70 and a twelve month high of $19.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $752.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $694.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Healthpeak Properties's revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Healthpeak Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.710-1.750 EPS. Analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1017 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.2%. Healthpeak Properties's dividend payout ratio is currently 381.25%.

Insider Activity at Healthpeak Properties

In other news, insider Scott R. Bohn sold 10,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $213,736.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 7,636 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $148,520.20. This represents a 59.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company's stock.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in healthcare-related real estate. Headquartered in Irvine, California, the company owns, develops and acquires a diversified portfolio of properties that cater to the evolving needs of the healthcare industry. Its investments span life science research facilities, medical office buildings and senior housing communities, positioning Healthpeak as a key provider of specialized real estate assets.

Within its life science segment, Healthpeak develops and leases laboratory and research space to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and other life science companies.

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