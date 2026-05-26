PGGM Investments Has $98.24 Million Holdings in Kilroy Realty Corporation $KRC

PGGM Investments raised its position in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC - Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,628,946 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 148,376 shares during the quarter. Kilroy Realty accounts for about 1.6% of PGGM Investments' holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. PGGM Investments owned about 2.22% of Kilroy Realty worth $98,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,881 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1.2% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,865 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 100.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 618 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 9,503 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP boosted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 6.1% during the third quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP now owns 6,621 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other news, insider Lauren N. Stadler sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total value of $103,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,550.40. This represents a 16.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.83% of the company's stock.

Kilroy Realty Stock Up 0.0%

KRC stock opened at $33.98 on Tuesday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $31.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Kilroy Realty Corporation has a 1-year low of $27.36 and a 1-year high of $45.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.14.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $270.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.08 million. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The business's quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Kilroy Realty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.490-3.630 EPS. Analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Corporation will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Kilroy Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Kilroy Realty's dividend payout ratio is currently 118.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Mizuho set a $29.00 target price on Kilroy Realty and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Kilroy Realty from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kilroy Realty presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $37.69.

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Kilroy Realty Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation NYSE: KRC is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and management of high‐quality office and mixed‐use properties along the U.S. West Coast. The company's portfolio encompasses major urban markets including Los Angeles, San Diego, the San Francisco Bay Area and Seattle. Kilroy Realty targets properties in transit‐oriented submarkets, blending workplace space with retail, residential and hospitality amenities to create vibrant, walkable neighborhoods.

Founded in the mid‐20th century by members of the Kilroy family, the company evolved from a regional landlord into one of the leading West Coast office landlords.

Further Reading

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