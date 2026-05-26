PGGM Investments Purchases Shares of 336,355 Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 336,355 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $48,203,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 638 shares of the company's stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the company's stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,132 shares of the company's stock worth $10,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 276,832 shares of the company's stock worth $39,673,000 after purchasing an additional 29,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 179,328 shares of the company's stock worth $25,699,000 after purchasing an additional 93,893 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the subject of several research reports. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $166.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $165.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $161.06.

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Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $144.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.82 and a 200 day moving average of $147.93. The firm has a market cap of $336.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.41. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $137.62 and a 1 year high of $170.99.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.52 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 32.00%. Procter & Gamble's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th were paid a $1.0885 dividend. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 24th. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 5,549 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.29, for a total transaction of $917,194.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,083.41. This trade represents a 84.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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