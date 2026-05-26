PGGM Investments Takes Position in Ventas, Inc. $VTR

PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,275,340 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $98,686,000. Ventas makes up about 1.6% of PGGM Investments' portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. PGGM Investments owned about 0.27% of Ventas at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,948,003 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $5,876,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349,176 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 142.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,507,841 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $245,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,770 shares in the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 1,135.1% in the third quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,552,880 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $108,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,151 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 21.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,847,604 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $409,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,927,015 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,038,176,000 after acquiring an additional 928,386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company's stock.

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Ventas Stock Up 0.0%

VTR stock opened at $88.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $42.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.74. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.76 and a 52 week high of $91.06. The company's 50-day moving average price is $85.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Ventas had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 4.25%.The business's revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Ventas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.890 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Ventas's payout ratio is presently 378.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VTR. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ventas from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Ventas in a report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a report on Monday, February 9th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $95.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Ventas

Insider Transactions at Ventas

In other Ventas news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,152 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total transaction of $103,910.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 28,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,557,079.80. The trade was a 3.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.53% of the company's stock.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc NYSE: VTR is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in healthcare-related real estate. The company acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of properties serving the healthcare continuum, including senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings, life science and research centers, and other properties leased to healthcare providers and operators. Ventas generates revenue through long-term leases, property management and selective development activities focused on meeting the real estate needs of the healthcare sector.

Ventas' business model combines property ownership with active asset management and capital markets activity.

Further Reading

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