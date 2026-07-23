Philip Morris International Inc. $PM Holdings Boosted by AR Asset Management Inc.

AR Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM - Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,326 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 6,798 shares during the period. Philip Morris International accounts for 3.8% of AR Asset Management Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. AR Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $19,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PM. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Wiregrass Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at $677,000. Arvest Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.9% in the first quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 4,448 shares of the company's stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 46,517 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Finally, CacheTech Inc. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. CacheTech Inc. now owns 5,783 shares of the company's stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 2,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company's stock.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $194.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.38. The business's 50 day moving average price is $182.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.12. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.11 and a 1 year high of $199.78.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.15. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.61% and a negative return on equity of 142.02%. The firm had revenue of $11.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Philip Morris International has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 25th were given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. Philip Morris International's dividend payout ratio is 82.70%.

Key Stories Impacting Philip Morris International

Here are the key news stories impacting Philip Morris International this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Bank of America restated a "buy" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $216.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $197.00.

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About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc NYSE: PM is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI's product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

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