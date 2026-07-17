Philip Morris International Inc. $PM Holdings Raised by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM - Free Report) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 881,714 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 163,729 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Philip Morris International worth $145,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PM. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the company's stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 18,344 shares of the company's stock worth $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company's stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company's stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the company's stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $194.62.

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Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of PM opened at $189.85 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $181.93 and its 200-day moving average is $174.25. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.11 and a 12-month high of $193.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.38.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.61% and a negative return on equity of 142.02%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. Philip Morris International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.360-8.510 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.070 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. Philip Morris International's dividend payout ratio is 82.70%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc NYSE: PM is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI's product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

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