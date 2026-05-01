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Philip Morris International Inc. $PM Position Increased by US Bancorp DE

Written by MarketBeat
May 1, 2026
Philip Morris International logo with Consumer Staples background
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Key Points

  • US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.6% in Q4 to 680,338 shares, valued at about $109.13 million after purchasing an additional 11,007 shares.
  • Insider sales: CEO Jacek Olczak sold 80,000 shares at an average $182.18 (≈$14.57M) and CFO Emmanuel Babeau sold 33,800 shares at $181.61 (≈$6.14M) on February 19, reducing their holdings by 11.23% and 17.05%, respectively.
  • Philip Morris beat quarterly estimates (EPS $1.96 vs. $1.83; revenue $10.15B, +9.1% YoY), set FY2026 EPS guidance of 8.360–8.510, pays a $1.47 quarterly dividend (3.6% yield), and has a consensus analyst target of about $192.56 with a "Moderate Buy" rating.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in June.

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM - Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 680,338 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 11,007 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE's holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $109,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the company's stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company's stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 2,662 shares of the company's stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.2% during the second quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the company's stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 9,249 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In related news, CEO Jacek Olczak sold 80,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.18, for a total transaction of $14,574,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 632,344 shares of the company's stock, valued at $115,200,429.92. This trade represents a 11.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Emmanuel Babeau sold 33,800 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.61, for a total value of $6,138,418.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 164,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,868,125.43. This trade represents a 17.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $181.50 to $168.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lowered their price target for the company from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $192.56.

View Our Latest Research Report on PM

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $165.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $257.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.43. The stock's 50-day moving average is $167.62 and its 200-day moving average is $164.12. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.11 and a 52-week high of $191.30.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 142.02% and a net margin of 11.61%.The firm's revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. Philip Morris International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.360-8.510 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.070 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. Philip Morris International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.70%.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc NYSE: PM is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI's product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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