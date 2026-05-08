Philip Morris International Inc. $PM Shares Bought by Violich Capital Management Inc.

Violich Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM - Free Report) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,555 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Philip Morris International accounts for about 1.5% of Violich Capital Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Violich Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $13,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 145,262,397 shares of the company's stock worth $23,300,088,000 after buying an additional 1,793,949 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.2% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 128,776,327 shares of the company's stock worth $20,887,743,000 after buying an additional 2,714,674 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 89,150,871 shares of the company's stock worth $14,461,220,000 after buying an additional 882,885 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.2% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 43,546,533 shares of the company's stock worth $7,063,263,000 after buying an additional 2,911,835 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,701,879 shares of the company's stock worth $2,384,645,000 after buying an additional 401,381 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Philip Morris International Price Performance

PM opened at $171.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $266.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.37. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.11 and a 1-year high of $191.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $166.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.47.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 142.02% and a net margin of 11.61%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. Philip Morris International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.360-8.510 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.070 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. Philip Morris International's dividend payout ratio is 82.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Philip Morris International news, CFO Emmanuel Babeau sold 33,800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.61, for a total value of $6,138,418.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 164,463 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $29,868,125.43. This represents a 17.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jacek Olczak sold 80,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.18, for a total transaction of $14,574,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 632,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,200,429.92. This trade represents a 11.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PM. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International from $181.50 to $168.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $192.56.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Philip Morris International

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc NYSE: PM is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI's product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

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