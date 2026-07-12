Philip Morris International Inc. $PM Shares Sold by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM - Free Report) by 33.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,355 shares of the company's stock after selling 15,074 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.'s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the company's stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company's stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 53.7% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,636 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at $2,454,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2,280.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 357 shares of the company's stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PM shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $194.62.

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Philip Morris International Price Performance

NYSE:PM traded up $0.60 on Friday, reaching $181.77. The stock had a trading volume of 4,383,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,000,736. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.11 and a 12-month high of $193.05. The company has a market cap of $283.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. The firm's fifty day moving average is $180.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.60.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.61% and a negative return on equity of 142.02%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. Philip Morris International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.360-8.510 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.070 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. Philip Morris International's dividend payout ratio is currently 82.70%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc NYSE: PM is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI's product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

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