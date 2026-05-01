Philip Morris International Inc. $PM Shares Sold by Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.

Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM - Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,448 shares of the company's stock after selling 7,028 shares during the period. Philip Morris International accounts for about 6.7% of Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.'s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $14,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 549,481 shares of the company's stock valued at $84,922,000 after buying an additional 51,399 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 302,173 shares of the company's stock worth $49,251,000 after acquiring an additional 27,979 shares during the period. Trajan Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC now owns 132,295 shares of the company's stock worth $21,458,000 after acquiring an additional 31,490 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,772 shares of the company's stock worth $4,505,000 after acquiring an additional 9,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 23.6% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 43,926 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,125,000 after acquiring an additional 8,392 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on PM shares. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Philip Morris International from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International from $181.50 to $168.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $192.56.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Price Performance

PM opened at $165.40 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.11 and a fifty-two week high of $191.30. The company's 50 day moving average price is $167.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.43.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.61% and a negative return on equity of 142.02%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. Philip Morris International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.360-8.510 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.070 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. Philip Morris International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.70%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Emmanuel Babeau sold 33,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.61, for a total value of $6,138,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 164,463 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $29,868,125.43. This represents a 17.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jacek Olczak sold 80,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.18, for a total value of $14,574,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 632,344 shares of the company's stock, valued at $115,200,429.92. This trade represents a 11.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc NYSE: PM is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI's product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

Further Reading

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