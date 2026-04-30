Philip Morris International Inc. $PM Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM - Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 534,456 shares of the company's stock after selling 11,600 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D's holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $85,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 1,677.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 96.5% in the third quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company's stock.

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Philip Morris International Stock Performance

NYSE:PM opened at $162.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $253.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.43. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $142.11 and a one year high of $191.30. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $167.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.11.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 142.02%. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. Philip Morris International's revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Philip Morris International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.360-8.510 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.070 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. Philip Morris International's dividend payout ratio is currently 82.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In related news, CEO Jacek Olczak sold 80,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.18, for a total transaction of $14,574,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 632,344 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $115,200,429.92. The trade was a 11.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Emmanuel Babeau sold 33,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.61, for a total transaction of $6,138,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 164,463 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $29,868,125.43. This trade represents a 17.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Philip Morris International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lowered their target price for the company from $220.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $192.56.

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Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc NYSE: PM is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI's product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

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